POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Disney reports net loss of $4.72B in Q3, hit by COVID-19 | Money Talks
04:44
BizTech
Disney reports net loss of $4.72B in Q3, hit by COVID-19 | Money Talks
Disneyland theme parks were once the jewels in the Walt Disney crown. But coronavirus restrictions have cost one of the world’s biggest entertainment companies, billions of dollars in losses. Fortunately for the company, the boom in its new streaming services, including Disney Plus, has offset some of those losses. For more on this story, we spoke to Guy Bisson, Executive Director at Ampere Analysis in London. #Disney #Streaming #WaltDisney
August 5, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?