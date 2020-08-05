What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

BizTech Share

UK government to build 180,000 affordable homes over eight years | Money Talks

UK government to build 180,000 affordable homes over eight years | Money Talks Britain is promising to provide housing for thousands of citizens and in doing so, hopes to rebuild its economy, which has been severely affected by the coronavirus crisis. New homes, changes to building regulations and reduced property taxes are all part of the plan to rejuvenate the real estate business. Natalie Powell reports. #UKgoverment #Coronavirus #PropertyFax #