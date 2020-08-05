BizTech Share

Blast adds to miseries of Lebanese struck by economic crisis | Money Talks

Lebanon's already struggling economy has taken a massive hit after a blast ripped through its most populous city, Beirut. It's killed more than a hundred people and damaged buildings kilometres away from the docks, where the explosion occured. Officials say critical infrastructure and food reserves have been destroyed.. And as Mobin Nasir reports, it's expected to worsen the plight of millions of Lebanese already struggling with political instability, economic crises and the coronavirus pandemic. For more on this, Director at the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs, Sami Nader joined us from Beirut. #Lebanon #BeirutBlast #LebanonEconomy