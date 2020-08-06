POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Investigators probing blast focus on possible negligence
02:39
World
Investigators probing blast focus on possible negligence
A number of port officials are under house arrest, as part of the investigation into the cause of the Beirut blast which killed at least 135 people and injured thousands of others. It was caused by almost 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been unsafely stored in a waterfront warehouse. Investigators are now focusing on possible negligence. From Beirut, Owen Holdaway has this report. #beirutblast #beirutexplosion #beirutinvestigation
August 6, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?