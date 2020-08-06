World Share

COVID SCIENCE: Air pollution warning

When a disease attacks your lungs, breathing in dirty air certainly isn’t going to help. So how much will this global pandemic propel us to a cleaner world? And if you have to live with air pollution, what’s it doing to your chances of surviving COVID-19? Guests: Roy Harrison Professor of Environmental Health Anna Hansell Professor of Environmental Epidemiology Gisli Jenkins Professor at the National Institute for Health Research Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.