New York Attorney General files lawsuit against the NRA | Money Talks
The US state of New York has launched a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association, accusing the powerful gun lobby of committing fraud. The New York Attorney General says the state is also looking to dissolve the organisation, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group diverted up to 64 million dollars in funds for personal use and to buy support from its members. For more on this story, we spoke to Jeffrey Tucker. He's the editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research, and joins us now from Great Barrington, Massachusetts. #NationalRifleAssociation #NewYorkStateAttorneyGeneral #Fraud
August 6, 2020
