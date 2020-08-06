POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rising calls for government reforms in the wake of Beirut blast | Money Talks
Rising calls for government reforms in the wake of Beirut blast | Money Talks
Lebanon's government has declared a two-week state of emergency in Beirut after a massive blast ripped through the city on Tuesday. International aid has begun flowing into the country but many Lebanese are calling for a change in government to address the country's myriad problems, including a sinking economy and a spiraling COVID-19 crisis. International pressure is also rising on the government to restart bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund. Mobin Nasir reports. Torek Farhadi joined us from Geneva. He's former Economic Advisor at the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the United Nations. #BeirutBlast #LebanonEconomy #Reforms
August 6, 2020
