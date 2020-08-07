POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey-Azerbaijan Hold Military Drills
Since a brutal war that started in the late 1980s, Azerbaijan and Armenia have maintained a fragile truce. But Armenia continues to illegally occupy the Karabakh region. The area has seen flare-ups of violence over the years. But last month, fighting intensified in the north of the disputed territory. In response, Turkey is helping Azerbaijan strengthen its defences. So, what caused the recent flare-up and in what ways will this deepen cooperation between Ankara and Baku? Guests: Fariz Ismailzade Vice Rector of ADA University Oktay Tanriseve Professor of International Relations at Middle East Technical University in Ankara
August 7, 2020
