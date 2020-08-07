POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How Close are Turkey and the UK to a Free Trade Agreement?
09:06
World
How Close are Turkey and the UK to a Free Trade Agreement?
The UK is Turkey’s second-largest trade partner after Germany. Post-Brexit, one key goal for Turkey is to secure a free trade agreement with Britain. Ankara is hoping that a deal will help Turkish manufacturers while London hopes to expand its lucrative services sector. We breakdown what an agreement could mean for both countries especially as the global economy sees significant challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic. Guests: Christopher Gaunt Chairperson of the British Chamber of Commerce in Turkey Ozan Ozkural CEO of Tanto Capital Partners
August 7, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?