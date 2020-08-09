POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Protests in Beirut continued into early hours of Sunday
Protests in Beirut continued into early hours of Sunday
World leaders are due to hold talks on Sunday in an effort to raise much needed aid for the devastated Lebanese capital. Security officials say the huge ammonium nitrate explosion in Beirut's port left a crater 43 metres deep. The news comes as thousands took part in what angry residents called a 'Saturday of revenge'. Rahul Radhakrishnan has the story. #BeirutExplosion #PortofBeirut #Lebanon
August 9, 2020
