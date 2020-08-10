POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fears of early polls loom in Israel amid budget crisis
02:38
World
Fears of early polls loom in Israel amid budget crisis
The Israeli government is struggling to find a solution to current unemployment and the Covid-19 pandemic, but another crisis is knocking on the door. If Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partner Benny Gantz can't agree on a budget, the country may be forced into a fourth election in just over a year. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports. Animal Kingdom 👉 http://trt.world/AnimalKingdom #Israel #Economy #Pandemic
August 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?