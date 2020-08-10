POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Villagers flee attacks northern Cameroon by suspected Boko Haram fighters
01:16
World
Villagers flee attacks northern Cameroon by suspected Boko Haram fighters
Residents of a village in northern Cameroon are pleading with the government to improve their security after an armed attack killed 17 people last week. The village had been regarded as one of the safest places in the region, but over the past month, there've been at least 20 attacks by suspected members of the radical armed group, Boko Haram. Adesewa Josh reports. Check out this playlist with up to date Covid-19 news coming from Africa 👉http://trt.world/1tyq #Cameroon #BokoHaram #TerrorAttack #Nguetchewe
August 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?