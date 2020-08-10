BizTech Share

Protesters gather in Beirut as frustration over blast grows | Money Talks

Lebanon's leadership is under pressure, following a devastating port explosion last Tuesday in Beirut. The powerful blast ripped through the heart of the Lebanese capital, killing at least 158 people, and has reignited demonstrations against government corruption and inaction in the face of an economic meltdown. As Sibel Karkus reports, several government ministers have already resigned and more are expected to follow. For more on this, Torek Farhadi joined the show from Geneva. He's a former economic adviser at the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the United Nations. #Lebanon #EconomicCrisis #IMF