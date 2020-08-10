POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested, charged with sedition, fraud
02:23
World
Media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested, charged with sedition, fraud
The European Union is urging Hong Kong to protect freedom of speech in the face of Beijing’s new security laws. The message comes after the Hong Kong-based media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested. The 71-year-old is accused of sedition, fraud and colluding with foreign forces. Shamim Chowdhury has more. Hong Kong Protests 🇭🇰 👉http://trt.world/13kv China vs US 🇨🇳🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/1625 #JimmyLai #HongKong #China
August 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?