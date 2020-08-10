POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Protesters take to streets calling Lukashenko win unfair
Protesters take to streets calling Lukashenko win unfair
Violent clashes between police and protesters have erupted in Belarus as thousands demonstrate against the outcome of Sunday's controversial election. The electoral commission says President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled for 26 years, won with 80% of the vote. But, as Sarah Morice reports, there's widespread suspicion the results are rigged. Belarus Riots 👉 http://trt.world/16zj Beirut Explosion 👉 http://trt.world/16m6 #Lukashenko #Belaruselection #Belarusprotests
August 10, 2020
