POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Joe Biden pledged to choose a woman running mate
02:25
World
Joe Biden pledged to choose a woman running mate
Joe Biden is set to announce his choice for a running mate ahead of the November election. The former US vice president has already pledged he would choose a woman. As the country grapples with a pandemic killing more minorities than whites, and nationwide protests highlight fraught race-relations, Biden's choice is expected to reflect a progressive and inclusive campaign. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #JoeBiden #RunningMate #NovemberElection
August 11, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?