World Share

World reacts to furore over poll results, reports of rigging

Violent clashes between police and protesters have erupted in Belarus, killing at least one person, as thousands demonstrate against the outcome of Sunday's controversial election. A protestor was killed when an explosive device he was aiming at police blew up in his hands. The electoral commission says President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled for 26 years, won with 80 percent of the vote. But, as Wilson Dizard reports, there's widespread suspicion the results have been rigged. Belarus Riots 👉 http://trt.world/16zj #BelarusProtests #BelarusElection #AlexanderLukashenko