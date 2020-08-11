POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia says it's developed effective COVID-19 vaccine | Money Talks
05:54
BizTech
Russia says it's developed effective COVID-19 vaccine | Money Talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country has won the race for a COVID-19 vaccine. The excitement in Moscow has been met with plenty of scepticism in the international community. But if it's proven safe and effective, it'll be a monumental step towards ending the once-in- a-century health and economic crisis. Paolo Montecillo reports. And Dr. Muhammad Munir spoke to Money Talks. He's a virologist at Lancaster University in the UK. #Russia #Vaccine #VladimirPutin
August 11, 2020
