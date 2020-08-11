POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Opposition challenger denies she was forced to flee
The main opposition candidate in the Belarussian presidential election has sought refuge in Lithuania. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya left Belarus after disputing the results of the election, which gave incumbent president Alexander Lukakshenko a landslide win. She's now been reunited with her children, who also left the country for their own safety before the polls. Sarah Morice reports. Belarus Riots 👉 http://trt.world/16zj TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #belarus #SvetlanaTikanovskaya #AlexanderLukakshenko
August 11, 2020
