Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as 2020 running mate
02:59
World
Kamala Harris has been named as running mate to the presidential hopeful Joe Biden, what many observers in the United States are calling a historic moment in the country's politics. Harris is a first term Senator for the state of California. She's the first African-American to run for Vice President, but also the first South Asian to do so, because her mother is from India. The US president may just have understood the danger Harris poses to his prospects of re-election, because on Tuesday, Donald Trump called her "the meanest, the most horrible, most disrespectful and most liberal senator". Natasha Hussein reports. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #KamalaHarris #JoeBiden #RunningMate
August 12, 2020
