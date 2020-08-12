POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Modern Slavery: Will child slavery ever end?
26:00
World
Modern Slavery: Will child slavery ever end?
Forced to beg, to marry, to take part in wars, to be drug mules, to sell themselves in prostitution. Child slavery knows many forms and is the focus of today’s Roundtable in our continuing series examining modern slavery and how, hopefully, it can be brought to an end. Guests: Jasmine O’Connor Chief Executive of Anti-Slavery International Cornelius Williams Associate Associate Director of Child Protection at UNICEF Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
August 12, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?