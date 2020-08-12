Joe Bidden picks Senator Kamala Harris as running mate | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has picked Kamala Harris as his choice for vice president. This makes the California senator the first Black and Indian-American woman to appear on a major party's presidential ticket. As a leading politician from a state with a larger economy than that of most G20 countries, she'll also help shape the Democrats' economic policy at a time when millions of Americans are out of work and global growth is stalling. Sibel Karkus reports. And we spoke to Kathryn Solon, the DNC member-elect for Democrats Abroad. #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris #USelections
August 12, 2020
