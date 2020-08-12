POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus plunges UK into its worst recession on record
02:17
World
Coronavirus plunges UK into its worst recession on record
Coronavirus has plunged the UK into its worst recession on record. The economy shrunk by more than 20-percent between April and June - a slump the government says is unprecedented. It means the UK is second only to Spain for the financial damage caused by the pandemic. Sarah Morice reports. Coronavirus: Global Impacts 👉 http://trt.world/138f Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 #uknews #ukeconomy #ukrecession
August 12, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?