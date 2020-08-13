World Share

Kenyan women protect wildlife

All-female ranger team in Kenya challenges gender stereotypes and protects the wildlife in the country’s vast National Park from poachers. Check out this playlist with up to date Covid-19 news coming from Africa 👉http://trt.world/1tyq ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #Kenya #NationalPark #Wildfire