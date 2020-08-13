World Share

Lebanon losing trust over Beirut explosion

Lebanon’s caretaker government continues to face backlash nearly 10 days after the explosion that devastated the capital. A growing number of people accuse those in charge of gambling with their lives. Semir Sejfovic has more from Beirut. Beirut Explosion 👉 http://trt.world/16m6 TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Lebanon #BeirutBlast #BeirutExplosion