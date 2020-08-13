World Share

Residents donate hair to help soak up oil from leaking ship

Locals in Mauritius are going to great lengths to help clean up a devastating oil spill off the country's southeastern coast. A Japanese tanker ran aground late last month, and then started leaking more than a thousand tonnes of oil into the ocean. Residents have accused the government of not doing enough to contain the spill, but instead of tearing their hair out in frustration, they're putting their tresses to good use. Yashini Padayachee explains.