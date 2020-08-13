POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Five things to know about the Belarus protests
01:43
World
Five things to know about the Belarus protests
Thousands of people in Belarus have been taking to the streets since Sunday’s presidential election. Here are five things you need to know about the protestsç Belarus Riots 👉 http://trt.world/16zj TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #belarus #belarusprotests #belaruselectionprotests
August 13, 2020
