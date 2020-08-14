POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Eastern Mediterranean Dispute
04:23
World
The Eastern Mediterranean Dispute
The dispute between Turkey and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean has been going on for decades. But with the discovery of gas deposits in recent years, it's become more urgent, and other countries are now also involved. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports. Cyprus Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/16mz EU Recovery Fund 🇪🇺 👉 http://trt.world/16gy Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/1pj4 #Mediterranean #TurkeyGreece #EasternMediterranean
August 14, 2020
