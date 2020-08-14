POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU foreign ministers to discuss maritime territorial dispute
05:11
World
EU foreign ministers to discuss maritime territorial dispute
EU Foreign Affairs Council set to hold a special meeting later on Friday to discuss Lebanon, Venezuela, Belarus and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean after President Erdogan warned Turkish research vessel, Oruc Reis, must be left alone to continue its seismic survey in the region. President of Altinbas University and Member of the Security and Foreign Council of the Presidency of Turkey Cagri Erhan, weighs in. #EU #Turkey #EasternMediterranean
August 14, 2020
