World Share

Flashpoints in the Eastern Mediterranean

The eastern Mediterranean has become a geopolitical hotspot with the discovery of vast energy resources sitting beneath the seabed. Turkey, in a show of defiance, has begun new seismic activity research in the area. The country's doubling down in direct response to a maritime deal struck between Egypt and Greece. So, could tensions get out of hand? We look at the ongoing power struggle over the mineral-rich zone. Guests: Suha Cubukcuoglu Member of Advisory Board at Koc University Maritime Forum John Bowlus Editor in Chief at Energy Reporters​