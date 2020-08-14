POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Flashpoints in the Eastern Mediterranean
08:25
World
Flashpoints in the Eastern Mediterranean
The eastern Mediterranean has become a geopolitical hotspot with the discovery of vast energy resources sitting beneath the seabed. Turkey, in a show of defiance, has begun new seismic activity research in the area. The country's doubling down in direct response to a maritime deal struck between Egypt and Greece. So, could tensions get out of hand? We look at the ongoing power struggle over the mineral-rich zone. Guests: Suha Cubukcuoglu Member of Advisory Board at Koc University Maritime Forum John Bowlus Editor in Chief at Energy Reporters​
August 14, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?