Rising Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean | US-YPG Oil Deal in Syria

In direct response to a maritime deal struck between Egypt and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkey has begun new seismic activity research​ in the resource-rich area. But could tensions get out of hand? We look at the ongoing power struggle in these troubled waters. Plus, the US signed an oil deal with the PKK-linked YPG terror group in northern Syria. Turkey's foreign ministry was quick to condemn the move, saying US support disregarded international law. So, what impact could the oil deal have on US-Turkey ties? Guests: Suha Cubukcuoglu Member of Advisory Board at Koc University Maritime Forum John Bowlus Editor in Chief at Energy Reporters​ Marwan Kabalan Director of Policy Analysis at the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies Mehmet Celik Managing Editor of Daily Sabah
August 14, 2020
