Thousands return to the UK to beat quarantine restrictions
02:21
World
Thousands return to the UK to beat quarantine restrictions
Rising coronavirus infections have led to renewed travel restrictions across Europe. Hundreds of thousands of tourists have had their travel plans thrown into chaos after the UK added several new countries, including France and the Netherlands, to its quarantine list. This means that anyone arriving in Britain from those nations will have to quarantine for 14 days. It’s part of the UK’s plan to protect itself from the resurgence of coronavirus cases in certain parts of Europe. Sarah Morice reports. Coronavirus in UK 🇬🇧 👉 http://trt.world/13c8 I Gotta Story to Tell 👉 http://trt.world/16gk Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #europecoronavirus #coronavirusquarantine #coronavirusuk
August 14, 2020
