POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South African HIV patients face medication scarcity
01:39
World
South African HIV patients face medication scarcity
In South Africa, the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply of antiretroviral drugs for HIV patients. Pharmaceutical companies stopped producing the medication while the country was in lockdown. Millions of patients are now at risk of other infections. Adesewa Josh reports. Beirut Explosion 👉 http://trt.world/16m6 I Gotta Story to Tell 👉 http://trt.world/16gk 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #HIV #Medicine #SouthAfrica
August 15, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?