Hundreds expected at Stone Mountain rallies this weekend
On July 4th in Atlanta Georgia, hundreds of members of a Black militia - armed with assault rifles, shotguns and other firearms - marched on Stone Mountain and its famous Confederate memorial. Now several far-right groups, including militias and white supremacists, are planning an answer rally this weekend. Robert Ray has the story. Racism & anti-racism 👉 http://trt.world/13qw Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 America's Forgotten Paradise 👉 http://trt.world/16g8 #BlackMilitia #FarRight #WhiteSupremacy
August 15, 2020
