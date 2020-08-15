World Share

British police still accused of institutional racism.

British Police are still being accused of institutional racism more than twenty years after an inquiry found just that. As demands for change continue to grow astounding figures around the stop and search of young Black men have been revealed. TRT's World Yasmin Khatun Dewan has been speaking to young people in inner city London about the impact of these stats.