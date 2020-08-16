POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least two killed, 200 injured during anti-govt protests in Belarus
02:40
World
At least two killed, 200 injured during anti-govt protests in Belarus
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has appealed to the Kremlin for help as a wave of protests and strikes rock the country. The embattled president is dealing with mass demonstrations over last week's election, which has been condemned amid widespread allegations of vote-rigging. Floyd Cush reports. Belarus Riots 👉 http://trt.world/16zj Beirut Explosion 👉 http://trt.world/16m6 I Gotta Story to Tell 👉 http://trt.world/16gk #BelarusProtests #AlexanderLukashenko #Clashes
August 16, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?