Iraqi artists dedicates his work to the blast victims
01:46
World
Iraqi artists dedicates his work to the blast victims
At least 171 people were killed in the explosion at the Lebanese Port of Beirut last week, while more than 6-thousand are injured and hundreds of thousands left homeless. But the impact has spread beyond the borders of Lebanon, touching many worldwide. Sarah Balter explains. Beirut Explosion 👉 http://trt.world/16m6 I Gotta Story to Tell 👉 http://trt.world/16gk #iraq #beirutexplosion #beirutblast
August 17, 2020
