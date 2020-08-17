World Share

Security forces end Al Shabab siege of Mogadishu hotel

A terrorist attack on a seaside hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu has left at least 16 people dead and dozens more wounded. Al Shabab has claimed responsibility for the deadly assault. The president says the militant group is trying to bring Somalia to its knees. Melinda Nucifora has more.