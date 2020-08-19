World Share

Disputed UAE-Israel Deal

A US-brokered deal to normalise diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates has drawn both applause and condemnation. Israel calls it a new era of relations with the Arab world, but the Palestinians call it a betrayal. And while plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank have been deferred, they're not off the table entirely. So, what endgame is at play? And is the plight of Palestinians being brushed aside? Guests: Sultan Barakat Founder of the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies Danny Ayalon Israel's Former Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Abunimah Co-founder of the Electronic Intifada