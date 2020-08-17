POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
RV sales surge in US as people turn to holidays on the road | Money Talks
03:06
BizTech
The coronavirus pandemic has certainly changed the way we travel, and those still wanting to vacation are now looking closer to home. In the US, that's increased demand for recreational vehicles. And with international tourism facing a long road to recovery - this could be a travel trend that's here to stay. Katie Gregory reports from Jersey City. #USholidays #CoronavirusPandemic #RecreationalVehicles
August 17, 2020
