Senegalese pro-surfer uses sport to inspire young girls

Sporting events across the world have been cancelled or postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But it hasn't stopped athletes from inspiring others to achieve their goals. An athlete from the west African country of Senegal chased her dream of becoming a professional surfer and is now helping young girls to defy cultural norms to ride a wave. Aksel Zaimovic reports.