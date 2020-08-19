What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

The Rise of Self-Publishing | The 26th Sarajevo Film Festival | Heaven Without People

On this episode of Showcase; The Rise of Self-Publishing? 00:38 Jessa Crispin, Author and Critic 01:17 Raphael Reimagined 07:45 The 26th Sarajevo Film Festival 10:16 Mirsad Purivatra, Director of the Sarajevo Film Festival​ Lucien Bourjeily's ​Heaven Without People 17:14 A Journey to Nantes 22:15 Unity is Strength at the National Museum in Beijing 24:27 #SarajevoFilmFestival #LucienBourjeily #DonaldTrumpJr