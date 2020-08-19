World Share

Lucien Bourjeily's ​Heaven Without People

Lebanese director Lucien Bourjeily's film 'Heaven Without People' may have won awards internationally, but when it aired in Lebanon, it was censored by the government. The streaming service Netflix released the uncensored version of the film and soon became the most-watched movie in the country. Bourjeily spoke to Showcase about his work's second lease on life.​ #LucienBourjeily #HeavenWithoutPeople​#Netflix