Medical tourism in South Africa suffers due to COVID-19 | Money Talk

South Africa is competing with countries like India and Thailand as a top medical tourism destination. Boasting world-class private health facilities, popular tourist attractions and a favorable exchange rate, the country has been marketed as an attractive choice. But since South Africa shut its borders to limit the spread of the coronavirus, all that travel has stopped. From Johannesburg, Ntshepeng Motema looks at how both patients and businesses have been affected. #MedicalTourism #COVID19 #SouthAfrica