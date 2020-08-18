POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US House to reconvene early over Postal Service funding | Money Talk
07:06
BizTech
US House to reconvene early over Postal Service funding | Money Talk
Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives are returning to Washington this week to preserve an institution as old as America itself. Their goal is to protect the US Postal Service, which they say is being dismantled by the Trump administration to suppress votes in November's elections. The dispute is adding more fuel to already-heated negotiations over the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we were joined by Kathryn Solon in Scottsdale, Arizona. She's a member-elect of the Democratic National Committee, representing Democrats Abroad. #Democrats #USlawmakers #TrumpAdministration
August 18, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?