US House to reconvene early over Postal Service funding | Money Talk

Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives are returning to Washington this week to preserve an institution as old as America itself. Their goal is to protect the US Postal Service, which they say is being dismantled by the Trump administration to suppress votes in November's elections. The dispute is adding more fuel to already-heated negotiations over the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we were joined by Kathryn Solon in Scottsdale, Arizona. She's a member-elect of the Democratic National Committee, representing Democrats Abroad. #Democrats #USlawmakers #TrumpAdministration