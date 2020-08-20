World Share

G-7 TO D-10: Can leading nations get it together?

There appears to be a growing sense that the current big boys groups are not so much co-operating as competing. And in times like these, ways of working together might need to be re-thought Anthony Dworkin Senior Policy Fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations Winnie King Senior Lecturer in East Asian Political Economy Edward Fishman Non-resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.