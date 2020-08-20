POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US pensioners face bleak future as COVID-19 slows saving | Money Talks
03:03
BizTech
US pensioners face bleak future as COVID-19 slows saving | Money Talks
More than a million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. The jobless tally exceeds analysts' expectations and shows the number of people out of work is rising, despite the lifting of lockdowns. While US lawmakers are debating a new stimulus package to mitigate COVID-19 job losses, the US Federal Reserve paints an even bleaker picture for pensioners. It says 40 percent do not have $400 set aside for an emergency, and 25 percent have nothing saved for retirement. Jade Barker has more. #USpensioners #COVID19 #JoblessClaims
August 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?