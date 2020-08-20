Russian activist Navalny in coma after suspected poisoning | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is fighting for his life after drinking a cup of tea that his team suspects was laced with a deadly toxin. The anti-corruption activist has long been a thorn in President Vladimir Putin's side, and has a long list of enemies in the corporate world as well. As Paolo Montecillo reports, he's just the latest Kremlin critic to fall ill from suspected poisoning. For more, we spoke to Russia specialist Vera Rogova in Frankfurt. She's a research associate at the Peace Research Institute. #Russia #Navalny #Poison
August 20, 2020
