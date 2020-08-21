POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish Children Set to Return to School
08:16
World
Turkish Children Set to Return to School
Turkish schools have been shut since mid-March to curb the spread of the coronavirus but students are expected to return to class on September 21. But there are risks: in the United States, 97,000 students tested positive in the last two weeks alone. So, what's the key to reopening schools safely? Gamze Sart Associate Professor at Istanbul University's Faculty of Education Robert Jenkins Global Chief of Education at UNICEF
August 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?