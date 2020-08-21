BizTech Share

Erdogan announces Turkey's biggest natural gas discovery | Money Talks

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey has discovered vast reserves of natural gas in the western Black Sea. He says this resource will begin contributing to the national power grid within the next three years. Seismological surveys estimate the recoverable reserves at 320 billion cubic metres of natural gas, significantly higher than neighbouring Romania's 200 billion cubic metres of offshore reserves. For more on this, we spoke to Mehmet Akif Kirecci from Ankara. He's professor of international relations at the Ankara University of Social Sciences. #Naturalgas #RecepTayyipErdogan #NationalPowerGrid