POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Erdogan announces Turkey's biggest natural gas discovery | Money Talks
05:55
BizTech
Erdogan announces Turkey's biggest natural gas discovery | Money Talks
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey has discovered vast reserves of natural gas in the western Black Sea. He says this resource will begin contributing to the national power grid within the next three years. Seismological surveys estimate the recoverable reserves at 320 billion cubic metres of natural gas, significantly higher than neighbouring Romania's 200 billion cubic metres of offshore reserves. For more on this, we spoke to Mehmet Akif Kirecci from Ankara. He's professor of international relations at the Ankara University of Social Sciences. #Naturalgas #RecepTayyipErdogan #NationalPowerGrid
August 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?